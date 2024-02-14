Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 is about one thing for many of its players: that sweet loot grind, and Uber Uniques are often top of the list of items players will spend hours trying to farm while leveling and refining their characters. Thanks to a recent update, the developers have finally added the ability for players to craft their own Uber Uniques, meaning it’s become a little easier to get the items you crave.

However, it’s not as simple as it sounds, and it might not be clear to some players how you get the materials and make these items. To help you get your Uber Uniques a little quicker, we’ve put together this guide with details on how to craft Uber Uniques in Diablo 4, including where, how, and what you need to do so.

What Are Uber Uniques?

Uber Uniques are the rarest and most powerful items in Diablo 4. These have incredibly low drop rates, set affixes, and are always at 925 power level, with abilities that can be massive game changers to your builds and destructive potential.

These items will only drop from enemies at level 85 or above, and the current best way to farm for these items is by defeating the endgame boss, Uber Duriel, which has an increased chance of dropping these items.

Crafting Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

Players can now craft Uber Unique items using a new resource called Resplendent Sparks, allowing you to get the items you’ve been craving to take your character to new heights. The only issue is it’s quite an investment.

Once you have the required amount of Resplendent Sparks and 50,000,000 Gold to spare, you can head to the Alchemist in any major town, and they will be able to craft your Uber Unique. Talk to them, and head onto the Transmutation tab. You should see an option saying “Transmute Resplendent Spark,” which will present you with your options for Uber Uniques. Select the one you want, pay up, and it’s yours.

How to get Resplendent Sparks

To get this material, you’ll need to salvage Uber Uniques you have at the Blacksmith, destroying them in the process. Doing so will net you one Resplendent Spark, and you will need five of these to craft an Uber Unique.

Naturally, this means the process of crafting your Uber Unique is a lengthy and likely time-consuming one, given the time it takes to farm Uber Duriel and the already low drop rates of these items. Whether any changes will be made to the requirements of drop rates in the future to potentially address this remains to be seen.