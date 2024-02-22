When & Where to Watch February Diablo 4 Campfire Chat

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 is approaching the midway point of Season of the Construct, and right on cue, the developers have announced the mid-season Campfire Chat to highlight the upcoming additions and changes coming to Diablo 4 before they begin ramping up for Season 4.

To ensure you can tune in and get all the details as they happen, we’ve put all the information on where, how, and when to watch the Livestream in this guide so you are prepared to see what’s coming soon to the ARPG.

When Is the February Diablo Campfire Chat?

The next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will be streaming live on February 29 at 11 AM PST and will be available to stream on the official YouTube and Twitch Diablo channels. Like other live streams, the VOD will be posted online shortly after the stream, with an article to follow with the video and more details on the announcements shared.

As usual, it will include new announcements and a Q&A session with player questions. The stream will be hosted by associate director of community Adam Fletcher, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson.

What to Expect from the Campfire Chat

This Campfire Chat will be the mid-season livestream, and with that comes a fairly hefty amount of updates and news about Diablo 4 that players can expect over the rest of Season of the Construct.

The biggest news is the first look and details on The Gauntlet, the leaderboard-style challenge mode fans have been waiting for since the game’s release. The mode will see players take on a fixed weekly dungeon rotation for rewards and bragging rights against other players, and after a long wait and delay, we will finally see this mode in action and hopefully a release date. There is also a mention of Trials, which could be another addition to The Gauntlet, but with no details shared yet, this will be a brand new feature revealed during the stream.

With this being the mid-season update and Livestream, we can expect class balance and some changes to items and abilities. As with each update around this time, we will see nerfs and buffs to the game’s five classes, potentially shifting the meta and opening up some new options for players to see out the season. This could also extend to seasonal mechanics like the Seneschal Companion and its abilities and other gameplay tweaks to events or content in response to feedback.

We also get a brief hint involving “bloodthirsty powers set to make their return,” which looks to mean some of the popular Vampiric Powers seen in Season of Blood will be making a permanent return in the form of Legendary Aspects and Uniques, much like Season of the Malignant did. For many, these powers were incredibly fun and versatile, so seeing some of these return to the game will be a welcome addition.

Lastly, Adam Fletcher revealed over on X that we can expect to get some details about Season 4, though we imagine this won’t be too major as they will be saving the reveal for a Developer Update stream closer to the date. Hopefully, we might get a hint at the theme or more information on its features, namely the much-anticipated itemization rework players have been asking for.