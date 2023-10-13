When Will Diablo IV Come To Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finished, but does that mean Diablo IV is coming to Xbox Game Pass? It seems like a natural fit on the surface, but Diablo IV was a commercial and critical hit, so there’s an incentive to keep it off the subscription service for a while and let it accrue sales for the near future.

After nearly a year of legal issues and regulatory blocks, the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft has finally been completed. This is great news for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers, as it means that Microsoft has the ability to put a ton of games on the service. It’s just a question of timing, as there’s no rush to put everything on at once, as Microsoft can gradually bolster the Game Pass line-up with titles.

When Will Diablo 4 Arrive On Xbox Game Pass?

It’s awesome to see anticipation building for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III. As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass.



According to Activision Blizzard, fans shouldn’t expect to see Diablo IV on Game Pass until 2024 at the earliest. The company has confirmed that the game won’t appear on the service in 2023, so fans still have a few months to go before they can pick up the game with a single subscription fee rather than buying it outright.

Other Diablo games could hit the service in the meantime. Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo III: Eternal Collection feel like natural fits for the service, and they’d likely appear in the run-up to a Diablo IV launch. It’s also possible that PC Game Pass subscribers could receive extra benefits in Diablo Immortal, with an Xbox console port appearing further down the line.

It’s a shame that Diablo IV won’t be hitting Game Pass in 2023, but this year has been stacked with new releases, so maybe saving it for next year is the best option, especially as 2024 is looking bare when it comes to Xbox exclusives. Microsoft saving some of the big hitters of 2023 for the slower parts of 2024 is a smart move, especially when there are still big titles coming down the pipeline.