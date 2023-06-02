Diablo 4 – How to the Complete Secret of the Spring Quest

The Secret of the Spring is one of the many quests players can attempt during their adventures in Diablo 4’s Sanctuary. This quest can be a bit confusing since it’s very different from others players will stumble upon, and it’s not very obvious how to complete it.

In this guide, we’ll go over how to find the Secret of the Spring quest and how to complete it so you don’t end up scratching your head for ages as I did.

How to Start the Secret of the Spring Quest in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4, head northeast from the Cathedral of Light to the Frigid Expanse. Here you will find a dungeon called the Forsaken Quarry, and to the south of the dungeon entrance, you’ll find a ladder. You’ll want to climb this ladder, and you should see a Discarded Note just to the left of the top of the ladder. Interact with this object, and you’ll be shown a riddle: “Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.”

Once you have done this, you’ll be given the Secret of the Spring quest.

How to Solve the Secret of the Spring Riddle in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the quest, you’ll be directed to a small spring located northeast of your location, which will be indicated by a small blue circle on your map. Head toward this location, and eventually, you’ll discover an area called the Trough of Orobas.

When you arrive you’ll need to stand near the small pool of water for the next part of the quest. Like other Diablo 4 puzzles or riddles, this quest requires you to perform a particular emote in order to complete the quest. I’m not afraid to admit this took me longer than expected to figure out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this quest, you need to use the Wait emote, which is not assigned by default to your emotes. To use it, you’ll need to open the emote wheel – the E key on PC – and just under the wheel, you should see an option saying Customize. Select this option, and you’ll open a menu with a few tabs to choose from. Navigate to the emotes tab, and scroll through to find the Diablo 4 Wait emote. From there, select and add it to one of the slots on your emote wheel. You can replace an existing emote or use a blank space on another wheel.

Once you have it added to your emote wheel, use the Wait emote, and a chest will appear by the pool, and the quest will be done. The chest will reward you with some EXP, Gold, and some rare and magic Diablo 4 crafting materials.