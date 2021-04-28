Diona Hangout guide – Genshin Impact – The Cat and the Cocktail

Hangouts in Genshin Impact are special series of quests that players can do to spend time with specific characters. Diona’s Hangout quest was added in Genshin Impact 1.5.

During the quests, there will be plenty of dialogue choices to make that will influence how the quest players out, and character will have a Heartbeat Value that lets you know how the hangout is going. If it drops too low, you will fail the quest.

There are five different endings to Diona’s Hangout event, so in this guide, we will show you how to get them all.

Ending 1 – Cat Party

The important dialogue choices for this ending are as follows:

I’m here for the kitties

Give the Cat Toy to Roger

“I think the customers visit the tavern primarily for your cocktails.”

Give the Cat Food to Nelson.

“Your specialty drinks attract lots of attention already”

“No one would even know about these cats if not for your drinks.”

Ending 2 – Idle Amusements

The important dialogue choices for this ending are as follows:

I’m here for the kitties

Give Cat Toy to Roger

“Well, he is really cute after all”

Give Cat Food to Nelson

“Maybe you should take a hint from him…..”

“That may actually make more money”

Ending 3 – Diona’s Special

The important dialogue choices for this ending are as follows:

I want to try some new specialty drinks

I’d like the base to be more unique

I’ll defeat all the monsters head on

Draff said he had just found some. Let’s ask him.

To make this part easier, and quicker, just opt to beat up all the Hilichurls in the camp rather than sneak through it.

Ending 4 – I only had a little…

I want to try some new specialty drinks

I’d like the base to be more unique

I’ll defeat the monster head on

I can deal with a few monsters, I’ll bring some of that soup back

Ending 5 – The ultimate special

I want to try some new specialty drinks

I’d like the flavoring to be more unique

Those are the only two choices you need to make to guarantee this ending.