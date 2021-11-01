Diona talents, abilities, and ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Diona is Mondstadt’s tiniest bartender, but she has an important role in many teams due to her double-supportive nature as both a shielder and a healer. This bartender cat wields a Bow, but you’ll mostly be using her for her utility.

A four-star Cryo unit, while Diona may seem weak on the surface, with low damage overall, her shields and heals are strong and she can function as an important Cryo battery for many units in the game, such as Eula or Ganyu.

Here’s every detail about Diona’s kit, including ascension materials you should farm if you get her:

Attacks

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost accumulates on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo DMG.

Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Icy Paws

Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales based on Diona’s Max HP, and its duration scales off the number of Icy Paws that hit their target.

Press

Rapidly fires off 2 Icy Paws.

Hold

Dashes back quickly before firing five Icy Paws.

The shield created by a Hold attack will gain a 75% DMG Absorption Bonus.

The shield has a 250% Cryo DMG Absorption Bonus, and will cause your active character to become affected by Cryo at the point of formation for a short duration.

Elemental Burst

Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE.

Drunken Mist

Deals continuous Cryo DMG to opponents within the AoE.

Continuously regenerates the HP of characters within the AoE.

Passives

Cat Tail’s Secret Menu: Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%.

Drunkards’ Farce: Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased ATK for 15s.

Complimentary Bar Food: When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Constellations

A Lingering Flavor Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end. Shaken, Not Purred Increases Icy Paws’ DMG by 15%, and increases its shield’s DMG Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when paws hit their targets, creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield’s DMG Absorption for 5s. A-Another Round? Increases the Level of Signature Mix by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15. Wine Industry Slayer Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona’s charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60%. Double Shot, On The Rocks Increases the level of Icy Paws by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15. Cat’s Tail Closing Time Characters within Signature Mix’s radius will gain the following effects based on their HP amounts: Increasing Incoming Healing Bonus by 30% when HP falls below or is equal to 50%.

Elemental Mastery is increased by 200 when HP is above 50%.

Ascension Materials