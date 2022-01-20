What character should you pick at the beginning of Disney Twisted-Wonderland?

When you first dive in to the newly-localized mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland, you are already immediately asked to pick not only a dorm, but a character in one of those seven dorms whose “hand” you should “take.” This feels like a big decision to have to make when you have nothing to go by, so who should you pick, and what are the stakes in that decision?

First, some good news to anyone feeling overwhelmed with the potential consequences of this decision: whoever you pick has absolutely no bearing on the progression of the story. And we really mean no effect in the slightest. So you can relax. Your choice is mainly aesthetic: who do you want to see in that first battle? Who do you want to see in your menu? Who do you generally vibe with today?

This all means you’re completely free to pick a character based on your own initial personal preference, and that the consequences for developing an affinity for a different character as you play are minimal. Note apparently Night Raven College is an all-male school, and that some dorms only have two characters, while others have up to five. Do you want to brood in Ignihyde Dorm, or one of the popular kids in Heartslabyul Dorm?