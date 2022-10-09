Do FIFA 23 Pro Clubs have crossplay? Answered

FIFA 23 is available on multiple platforms, such as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Not every player is going to get the game on the same console, and the lack of a crossplay functionality cuts off a good source of multiplayer fun. Fortunately, FIFA 23 came with crossplay functionality for the first time. Players who play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X will be able to play with each other, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players get crossplay functionality with each other.

Crossplay functionality against friends allows you to play Online Friendlies and FUT Play A Friend locally. For online matchmaking, crossplay will work for FUT Online Friendlies, Online Seasons, FUT Rivals, FUT Champions, and FUT Online Draft. A popular mode that is missing from the list is Pro Clubs, which has players wondering if Pro Clubs has crossplay functionality as well. Did FIFA 23 opt not to give Pro Clubs the crossplay feature, or is it there and players haven’t found it yet?

Is crossplay available for the Pro Clubs mode?

As of current writing, FIFA 23 Pro Clubs does not have crossplay functionality. It was not included when the game was released, though you can still play the Pro Clubs mode with friends if they have the same platform.

The Game Design Director for Pro Clubs, Richard Walz, has mentioned that they are working to bring crossplay features to Pro Clubs mode, though a specific implementation date was not mentioned. Players can expect Pro Clubs and its sister mode, VOLTA Football, to gain crossplay functionality in the future, though Richard also mentioned that there were other aspects they were working on as well, such as matchmaking in Pro Clubs.

While players will have to go without Pro Clubs crossplay for now, they can remain optimistic that crossplay will eventually arrive for the mode. More updates will arrive to improve the FIFA 23 experience, and one of those updates will allow Pro Clubs to gain crossplay functionality.