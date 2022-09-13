All multiplayer maps and stages in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is out now, and it features a dozen maps for players to splat across, with more to come as DLC down the road. Of the 12 stages, five are totally new and set in The Splatlands, while seven are returning or modified maps from Greater Inkopolis, as seen in the previous games. Here’s an overview of each one.

Related: What is the level cap in Splatoon 3?

New stages in Splatoon 3

Eeltail Alley

Image via Nintendo

Every Splatoon game needs a street-level stage, and this is the latest one. Expect those road signs to get a lot of graffiti during Splatfests.

Hagglefish Market

Image via Nintendo

Beware of the water hazards on this one. A fish market sounds mildly cannibalistic for the Inklings, but maybe that’s just karma.

Mincemeat Metalworks

Image via Nintendo

This map is a large factory, and the roofs overhead ought to keep some of the heat off of our Inkling pals. This map doesn’t seem very vertical, but there are a ton of corners to check.

Scorch Gorge

Image via Nintendo

You’ll need to cool down this hot map with your cool ink. Note the elevated, exposed bridges that run through the middle.

Undertow Spillway

Image via Nintendo

This is one of the most complex maps in the game. Ramps, balconies, and a whole lot of stepped platforms make for some intense matches, especially during Anarchy Battles.

Returning stages in Splatoon 3

Hammerhead Bridge

Image via Nintendo

This is actually the bridge that connects Greater Inkopolis to the Splatlands. It was incomplete in previous games, but it’s now fully built for Splatoon 3. It’s also a very narrow map to fight on.

Inkblot Art Academy

Image via Nintendo

This outdoor map is set in the courtyard of the titular art academy. This also ties into the Museum D’Alfonsino stage: the art made here is displayed at the museum.

Mahi-Mahi Resort

Image via Nintendo

This small map is set in a pool, so watch out for all that water. Platforms rise and fall throughout the match, making for new hazards as the game goes on.

MakoMart

Image via Nintendo

As the name implies, this stage is set inside a giant warehouse-style store. Given all the low shelves and boxes, there’s always a way to hop over obstacles and stay in motion.

Museum D’Alfonsino

Image via Nintendo

This is one of the series’ fanciest maps, set in the courtyard of a museum. A large rotating wall is the central feature to look for.

Sturgeon Shipyard

Image via Nintendo

This shipyard has a lot of vertical options, but your path through it might not always be so simple. The drawbridges are frequently raised and lowered throughout the match.

Wahoo World

Image via Nintendo

Moving bridges are a big part of Wahoo World too. This map is based on an amusement park, and there’s a big rotating platform right in the middle.