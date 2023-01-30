Do Tempest Trials have permadeath in Fire Emblem Engage?

Although you won’t have too many side activities in Fire Emblem Engage, there are plenty of opportunities to partake in combat, such as the Temptest Trials. These trials are an excellent way to augment the Emblem weapons you use when using an Emblem Ring, making these transformations even stronger. These battles take place outside the proper map and the main story, but they are challenging and can potentially make your characters fall in battle. Does permadeath for characters happen in the Temptest Trials for Fire Emblem Engage?

Will your characters die in Temptest Trials in Fire Emblem Engage?

We can confirm that if your character falls during the Temptest Trials, they are not permanently out of your game. There is no permadeath in the Tempest Trials, so you do not have to worry about if a character falls halfway through one of your runs, and you do not have the reload your save file. These encounters also give you unlimited uses of your Time Stone, which means you can always start the beginning of a match if you need to restructure your strategy.

The one problem with having a character fall during the Temptest Trial is they will not gain the experience points at the end of the match. This is because every time you take out an enemy in Temptest Trial, they do not grant any form of experience, which is vastly different from the other Skirmishes, Paralogues, or story missions when playing in the open world.

Because a character does not gain any experience if they die during a Temptest Trial, we highly encourage you to use the Time Stone to bring them back and ensure they survive. It’s better for you in the long run, mainly because the Temptest Trials take a long time to complete, and not gaining experience points for characters can be a huge thing to miss out on.