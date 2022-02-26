Do you need Playstation Plus to play Elden Ring online on PS4/PS5? Answered

Elden Ring is an action RPG developed by FromSoftware. You play as the Tarnished, an exiled being who was brought back to the Lands Between after the event called the Shattering. You need to explore the world to find all the Great Rune, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord. However, the journey won’t be easy. Just like the past games from this developer, enemies and bosses can kill you with ease if you aren’t careful. So, you’ll need to learn their patterns and upgrade your skills as well your equipment if you wish to stand any chance in this ruthless world.

This game features multiplayer. In this mode, you can play with up to three other friends who can help you can take on the challenges within the Lands Between. Or, if you wish, you can invade other players’ worlds and fight them. If you’re playing on either PlayStation 4 or 5, you will need PlayStation Plus to play the game online. If you don’t have PlayStation Plus, you cannot play with friends, invade, or be invaded by other players. However, if you are in need of a helping hand, the game will offer you Lone Wolf Ashes which are summons that can only be used during the single-player mode.