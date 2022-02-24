Elden Ring multiplayer guide – summoning, cooperative, and how to play with friends

The Elden Ring adventure is a tough experience, and you’ll want to make sure you bring a friend with you to help with any problematic bosses you might be fighting. To do this, you’re going to need a few items to summon them, and you’ll want to make sure you learn about how multiplayer works. In this multiplayer guide, we’re going to detail how summoning and cooperative play works in Elden Ring so you can play with your friends.

You will need to be connected to the Elden Ring servers for all of this to work. If these are not online, you will not summon anyone.

How to summon in Elden Ring

When you want to summon someone, you’ll need to use the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, which allows you to reveal nearby summon signs. These summon signs were placed down by players who used the Tarnished’s Furled Finger, which players can find immediately after dying the first time and speaking with the glowing figure over the pit. Instead of jumping into the hole, go to the door behind them next to the golden tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed up the stairs, and inside that room, you’ll find a lootable body that will contain the Tarnished’s Furled Finger and the Finger Severer, which is what you use to leave or remove other cooperative players from your game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to summon a player into your game, make sure you have Furlcalling Finger Remedy, or you can look for Summoning Pools, indicated by a Martyr Effigy.

How cooperative play works

While playing with a friend, you will serve as the Furled Finger. Your goal is to assist the player who summoned you on their adventure and defeat the boss they have trouble with. The player who summoned you, or if you summoned someone, is considered the Host of Fingers. The Host will determine the goal and the boss you need to fight against at that time. You will be limited to a specific area, though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to play with friends

If you want to play with friends, you’ll want to go to the Multiplayer tab in your Main Menu and set a password. A friend will need to select the same password in their Multiplayer tab. Any player who uses the same passwords can sync up when using Summon Signs, making it easier to sync with friends in Elden Ring.