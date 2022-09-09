Do you need to play Splatoon 1 and 2 to understand Splatoon 3’s story? Answered

Going into sequels without playing previous games can be a bit daunting of a task for new players. For anyone who enjoys a good story in their games, going into a game blind without knowing the lore and background information for what is happening can ruin the experience. Is this the case with Splatoon 3? Do you need to play the previous games to understand the Return of the Mammalians story?

Should you play Splatoon 1 and 2 before playing Splatoon 3 Return of the Mammalians?

There really is not a lot of information you necessarily need to know to understand Splatoon 3. Because it is taking place in a new location against a new threat, most of the important things to know are introduced in the game here. There are returning characters that you can learn about more in Agents 1, 2, 3, and Cuttlefish but if you really want to, but there is not much to their stories in the previous games. They are just side characters there to lead you through the game.

If you haven’t played any of the previous Splatoon games and want to know what happens, we recommend taking a quick internet search for either the cutscenes or a breakdown of everything that happens. None of these games have a dense narrative so we wouldn’t recommend going out of your way to get a Wii U to play the first game and putting the money down the sequel on Switch is not really worth it either since Splatoon 3 essentially makes it a pointless purchase with so much carrying over into the new game.

If you really want to, you can play the previous Splatoon games, but neither experience is needed to enjoy Splatoon 3. Don’t waste your time or money trying to learn about a story that is not much to write home about to begin with.