Does Atomic Heart have HDR support?

PC gamers are always looking forward to trying out visually stunning games. Many of them were eager to play Atomic Heart since its announcement, largely due to its visual style. With the game now available, many of those same players are wondering if the game has HDR support. After all, some PC players take such things into consideration before making a purchase, so let’s take a look to see if it’s in the game.

Related: Is there romance in Atomic Heart? Answered

Can you enable HDR in Atomic Heart?

Unfortunately, Atomic Heart does not currently support HDR. This is going to leave a lot of players disappointed as they were expecting the game to support the feature support. Most of the newer titles these days have this feature, and it is a must for games that are as visually stunning as Atomic Heart, making it somewhat surprising that the developers at Mundfish haven’t included it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The surprising thing is that the developers of Atomic Heart have previously teased support for HDR in some of their videos. For instance, in April 2019, the game’s official YouTube channel posted a Realtime RTX HDR demo that showcased how good the game looks with this feature. Sadly, it has not made its way into the final version of the game.

Related: Atomic Heart Parents’ Guide – Is Atomic Heart ok for your child to play?

It could be that the developers decided to leave out the HDR feature, for now, to have fewer issues at launch. As they previously teased the feature in their videos, the chances for it to make it to the game through a future update are likely high. That said, the team has yet to make any sort of announcement, so take that info with a grain of salt. In the meantime, you can try using the Auto HDR feature that comes with Windows 11. However, don’t expect the results to be the same as built-in HDR.