Is there romance in Atomic Heart? Answered

People can find love in the strangest of places. Furthermore, gamers can find love with the strangest of people. An alternate timeline for Soviet Russia set in the year 1955 could be an idyllic place to settle down and meet your match. Atomic Heart has got beautiful parades, blossoming technology, and picturesque mountains, but there’s also that whole hostile robots trying to murder everyone situation. Major Sergey Nechayev (or Agent P-3 for short) is on the lookout for the culprit, but does he have a little time for romance in the middle of it?

Does P-3 have any love interests in Atomic Heart?

Sadly, those going into Atomic Heart wanting to spread the love like an amorous inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition will be left wanting. P-3 is on a mission, and that leaves little time for love, especially when most of the inhabitants of Facility 3826 are not organic and want him dead. Diving too far into the plot to explain the reason for this situation would give too much away, but let’s just say that romance is probably the last thing on Sergey’s mind during your playthrough. P-3 has a past that eventually gets brought to light during the campaign, and it kind of steps on the whole romance thing.

That isn’t to say there isn’t anyone to swoon over. A lot of players have noticed the twin ballerina female bots featured in many of the trailers, and want to get to know them more. However, Sergey’s time with them is not as sexy as it would sound. There is also a sentient refrigerator robot named NORA that is too horny for her own good. She will definitely make sure you feel the love while using her to upgrade weapons and skills, but sadly the lust is not reciprocated by Sergey.

Atomic Heart is still a fun outing to be had in spite of the heart part of the name not having anything to do with Sergey giving it to another person. It scratches that Bioshock itch left by the absence of the admired franchise. If you are a fan of first-person shooters that include the use of special powers, you might just fall in love with it yourself. The real romance is the one you make along the way.