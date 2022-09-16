Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta have 120hz graphics?

For those who want to enjoy some of the best and smoothest graphics available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you want to push your hardware to show off 120hz in graphics. With the Modern Warfare 2 beta available, fans will want to find a way to enable this setting for the best experience. Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have 120hz graphics settings you can use?

Is the 120hz graphics setting available in MW 2 beta?

With our time playing MW2 on the PlayStation 5, we have been unable to find any setting that turns on 120hz graphics. However, this is slightly unsurprising because the game is in a beta phase. The development team may not have pushed this setting due to wanting players to get a feel for the game and see how well the game’s servers can handle multiple people playing simultaneously.

If this setting does release for MW2, it will likely arrive when the game officially releases on October 28. This setting will likely also be available on the PC version. The PC beta happens the week after the PlayStation one, but the game will release worldwide across platforms on October 28. If this setting does release, we will find it in the Settings options underneath the Graphics tab.

Right now, the only settings we can modify in Graphic are the world and weapon motion blur, depth of field, film grain, FidelityFX Cas, FidelityFX Cas Strength, brightness, and field of view. More will likely become available when the game officially releases, especially for PC players.