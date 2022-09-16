All rewards and unlock levels in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Your first chance to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is here with the release of the of the pre-launch beta. You’ll get to try out all of the new and returning features in the latest iteration of the highly popular first-person military shooter, but like usual in the series, you need to unlock various items by progressing your level. Here are all of the levels and rewards you can unlock in the MW2 beta.

Related: Will rewards and progress from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta transfer to the full game?

All Call of Duty: MW2 beta levels and reward unlocks

There are 30 total levels available in the open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. When you reach each level, you gain the following rewards.