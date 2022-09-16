All rewards and unlock levels in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Here is what you have to look forward to.
Your first chance to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is here with the release of the of the pre-launch beta. You’ll get to try out all of the new and returning features in the latest iteration of the highly popular first-person military shooter, but like usual in the series, you need to unlock various items by progressing your level. Here are all of the levels and rewards you can unlock in the MW2 beta.
All Call of Duty: MW2 beta levels and reward unlocks
There are 30 total levels available in the open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. When you reach each level, you gain the following rewards.
- Rank 1 – Pre-made Loadouts and standard Killstreaks
- Rank 2 – Smashed It Emblem
- Rank 3 – Operation First Blood Sticker
- Rank 4 – Custom Loadouts and perks
- Rank 5 – Mortar Strike Killstreak
- Rank 6 – Counter UAV Killstreak and First Taste Calling Card
- Rank 7 – Stealth Bomber Killstreak and Kastov-74u Assault Rifle
- Rank 8 – Loadout Drop Field Upgrade and Stun Grenade Tactical Equipment
- Rank 9 – Bomb Drone Killstreak and Smoke Grenade Tactical Equipment
- Rank 10 – Portable Radar Field Upgrade and Drill Charge Lethal Equipment
- Rank 11 – Sentry Gun Killstreak and Sakin MG38 Light Machine Gun
- Rank 12 – Tactical Insertion Field Upgrade and X13 Auto Handgun
- Rank 13 – Chopper Gunner Killstreak and Battle Rage Field Upgrade
- Rank 14 – Juggernaut Killstreak
- Rank 15 – Tear Gas Tactical Equipment and Side Impact Handgun
- Rank 16 – Wheelson-HS Killstreak and Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle
- Rank 17 – Recon Drone Field Upgrade and Medical Syringe Tactical Equipment
- Rank 18 – Cluster Mine Killstreak
- Rank 19 – C4 Lethal Equipment and No Competition Sticker
- Rank 20 – Throwing Knife Lethal Equipment and Signal 50 Sniper Rifle
- Rank 21 – VTOL Jet Killstreak and Safety First Sticker
- Rank 22 – Smoke Airdrop Field Upgrade and PILA Launcher
- Rank 23 – Emergency Airdrop Killstreak and Lockwood MK2 Marksman Rifle
- Rank 24 – Suppression Mine Field Upgrade and Snapshot Grenade Tactical Equipment
- Rank 25 – Precision Airstrike Killstreak and Fennec 45 Submachine Gun
- Rank 26 – Molotov Cocktail Lethal Equipment
- Rank 27 – Advanced UAV Killstreak and Claymore Lethal Equipment
- Rank 28 – Heartbeat Sensor Tactical Equipment and JOKR Launcher
- Rank 29 – Overwatch Helo Killstreak and Armor Rounds Field Upgrade
- Rank 30 – Gunship Killstreak and Dead Silence Field Upgrade