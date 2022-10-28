Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have split screen Multiplayer? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has an assortment of modes to choose from, whether you are looking to battle it out in online multiplayer or play through its campaign. These games are all about playing with friends, and so that begs the age-old video game question. Does Modern Warfare 2 support split-screen multiplayer, or is it exclusively an online multiplayer game?

What modes are compatible with split-screen multiplayer in MW2?

At the time of writing, it appears that split-screen multiplayer is not an available option in most of the game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including the campaign and online matchmaking. In order to participate in online matchmaking, each player will need to join on their own devices. Though, if you are absolutely itching to play on the same screen with friends or family, there is still an option for you.

It’s possible to create your own Private Match that supports split-screen multiplayer, and the game mode even allows players to add bots to fill up your ally and enemy teams. This isn’t exactly the same experience as playing with more challenging human opponents, but if your main goal is to have a good time while some people are over to hang out, it still may be a good time-passer.

How to create a Private Match in MW2

To create a Prive Match in Modern Warfare 2, players will need to follow these steps: