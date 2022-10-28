How long does the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign take to beat? Full mission list

While the Call of Duty series has its roots in single-player campaign experiences, since 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the franchise has prioritized multiplayer more and more, to the point that some players don’t even bother playing the campaign, and some iterations of the series haven’t even had one. However, with 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward successfully brought players to the single-player campaign by offering a week’s early Campaign access to anyone who pre-ordered the game. And it’s a solid experience, offering plenty of variety, and lots of gun-toting action.

How long does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign take to beat?

Exactly how much time you’ll need to beat the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will depend on what difficulty you’re playing on, your own skill level, and your style of play. But expect it to take at least six hours, and probably no more than eight.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign mission list

There are 17 missions in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, ranging from those that are little more than playable cut-scenes, like Strike and Tradecraft, to long, complex challenges with a variety of pace and gameplay, like Recon by Fire and Alone.

Mission 01 – Strike (U.R.A.)

Mission 02 – Kill or Capture (U.R.A)

Mission 03 – Wetwork (Amsterdam)

Mission 04 – Tradecraft (Amsterdam)

Mission 05 – Borderline (US/Mexican Border)

Mission 06 – Cartel Protection (Mexico)

Mission 07 – Close Air (Mexico)

Mission 08 – Hardpoint (Mexico)

Mission 09 – Recon by Fire (Spain)

Mission 10 – Violence and Timing (Urzikstan)

Mission 11 – El Sin Nombre (Mexico)

Mission 12 – Dark Water (Gulf of Mexico)

Mission 13 – Alone (Mexico)

Mission 14 – Prison Break (Mexico)

Mission 15 – Hindsight (U.R.A.)

Mission 16 – Ghost Team (Mexico)

Mission 17 – Countdown (USA)