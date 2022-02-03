Does Dying Light 2 Stay Human have cross platform/cross play?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gives you the chance to jump into the game with your friends and traverse the city together. You’ll be able to complete missions and outrun a horde of zombies with each other, watching your friend’s backs as you try to make it through the deadly nights and into the light of mornings. But can you play alongside your friends if they have a PlayStation console and you’re on an Xbox? This guide covers if Dying Light 2 Stay Human has cross platform/cross play capabilities.

Unfortunately, if you’re playing on different consoles from your friends, you’re out of luck. Dying Light 2 does not feature any cross play or cross platform play, preventing you from joining your friends on different consoles. So if you’re playing on an Xbox, you’ll have to sync up with your friends over there, and if you’re on PlayStation, you have to be with your friends on that console.

We recommend making sure you and your friends are playing on similar platforms, or you grab the game on PC. If you’re playing on PC, you can play the game with anyone who is also placing on a PC, but again, you can’t play with anyone on any console. Regardless, the co-op mode in Dying Light 2 will allow you and your friend to journey through the story together, surviving the city and escaping the infected hordes at night.