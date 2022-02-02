Does Dying Light 2 Stay Human have New Game Plus?

New Game Plus is a feature that many big games use nowadays to give players a chance to play through their favorite adventures again, but with all the skills and equipment they earned in the initial run unlocked. You earned it, so you might as well be able to take it with you. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a chunky game that will likely take over 20 hours for you to beat the main story in. Does it have a New Game Plus?

Unfortunately for New Game Plus mode fans, Dying Light 2 Stay Human does not have one. Once you complete the story, you will find out what happened to Aiden and the rest of Villedor, and then the game will reverse a bit and drop you back into the open world to go finish anything you missed. There is no option on the main menu afterward.

While there is no New Game Plus in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, there is definitely plenty of content here to keep your attention for a while. If you want to, you can always start a new game and go back and try the other choices that you didn’t make the first time, but we would recommend just focusing on your first Aiden and getting him as leveled up as possible.