Does Fire Emblem Engage have same-sex romance? Answered

Fire Emblem is known for being able to build a strong bond with your comrades with the use of Supports. This has existed since the early days of the series and they play a big part in the gameplay, with those who you’re close to granting you better stats in combat. Romance has been a mainstay in the series since Fire Emblem Awakening with the player being able to marry whoever they S-Ranked.

However, the ability to be able to marry someone of the same-sex is always in question. In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you could marry only a handful of characters who were the same-sex as Byleth; and some players rightfully criticized the male romances for Male Byleth, since many of them were much older or weren’t as interesting as the female options for Female Byleth. The question is, is same-sex romance in Fire Emblem Engage, and who can each Alear romance?

Is there same-sex romance in Fire Emblem Engage?

Yes, there is same-sex romance in Fire Emblem Engage and the player is able to romance characters regardless of their gender. However, the game’s romance works differently when compared to the previous entries in the series. Rather than marrying whoever you S-Rank like in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you instead give them a Pact Ring as a token of your relationship. You also won’t have any children like in Fire Emblem Awakening or Fire Emblem Fates.

There are 34 characters in the game you can S-Rank, though only a handful of them will be romantic. Here are all the characters you can have a romantic relationship with in Fire Emblem Engage.