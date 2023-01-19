Bond Levels are a relationship score between your character and the Emblem Legends within the Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage. These build up as you progress through the game, and they’re important to unlock stats and passive abilities for your characters to use while using an Emblem Ring in combat. There are a handful of ways you increase a character’s Bond Level with an Emblem Ring. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Bond Levels in Fire Emblem Engage.

The best way to increase Bond Levels in Fire Emblem Engage

The first thing you want to do when you’ve decided to focus on leveling up a bond level between a character and an Emblem Ring is to have that character use the ring in combat. While using an Emblem Ring, the character gains several passive stats that make them more useful in combat. You can take advantage of this when attempting to outmaneuver an enemy. This also means you want to use that character in combat. Although they can passively participate in a fight, if they don’t have them battling against enemies, they won’t gain Bond Levels or experience points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another way to increase a character’s Bond Level with an Emblem Ring is to visit the Ring Chamber and polish a ring. You can polish any of the Emblem Rings after you’ve finished a battle where you used those rings. You will choose what Emblem Ring you want to polish and what character you want to use to perform the polishing. The character who polishes the ring will gain an increased Bond Level with that Emblem legend. You won’t be able to do this every time you visit the Ring Chamber. This can only occur after completing a battle and using that Emblem Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An ability becomes available when a character and Emblem Ring’s bond level up. If you give the Emblem Ring to a new character, they will have to go through the same process and unlock those same levels by starting at the beginning.