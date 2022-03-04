Does Gran Turismo 7 have microtransactions? Answered

Those who’ve grown up with the Gran Turismo series may be used to racing in championship races in order to obtain new vehicles, but times have certainly changed. Despite offering several routes to earn vehicles, Gran Turismo 7 does let players expand their car collection with their wallets, but it can be quite costly. Here’s what microtransactions to expect from the latest title.

The game offers microtransactions in the form of Credits, an in-game currency used to purchase vehicles and car parts. Players can buy these Credits from either the PlayStation Store or by clicking on the purple coin icon placed at the top of the game’s main menu. If you’re looking to buy the fastest cars GT7 has to offer, it will cost you a good bit of real money. For instance, one option offers two million credits for $19.99, a steep price considering top-tier cars usually go for one million Credits each.

If the game is anything like past installments, fans may eventually notice certain cars also becoming available on the PlayStation Store for real money. This was last seen in Gran Turismo Sport, as cars released after launch went for as much as $2.49. That said, Gran Turismo does give players a variety of ways to currently get vehicles (and even Credits) for no cost. Most notably, players can obtain Roulette Tickets from completing Daily Workouts or Menu Books and trade them in for free prizes.

