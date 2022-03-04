Are NASCAR and Formula 1 cars in Gran Turismo 7?

Despite the Gran Turismo series mainly staying true to offering vehicles that are sport and retail cars, it has experimented once before with the inclusion of NASCAR stock and Formula 1 cars. Gran Turismo 7 surely holds a wealth of content, with over 424 cars to its name, but fans looking for cars out of the series’ traditional wheelhouse may be let down with its limited number of options for now.

Of its hundreds of vehicles, GT7 currently bears seven non-traditional cars, with a few of these featured in Super Formula’s open-wheel races — such as the Toyota SF19 Super Formula and the Radical SR3 SL ’13. The game does hold several races and challenges players can use these in, but there are no F1 championships included in the game.

It is also extremely limited in its use of the NASCAR brand. Players won’t be able to find any stock cars included this time around, but they will be able to race on the legendary Daytona International Speedway. However, Gran Turismo 7’s chances of holding stock cars aren’t dead just yet. Developer Polyphony Digital did announce plans to continuously update the title with new vehicles and tracks — so don’t lose hope just yet.

Of course, those creative enough can utilize the GT7’s detailed customization menu to create car designs inspired by their favorite NASCAR and F1 drivers. The game also offers an online sharing hub, dubbed the Showcase, which allows drivers to download and use designs created by other players.

