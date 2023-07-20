Does GTA 6 Have a Release Date – July 2023

Grand Theft Auto 6’s development continues to be a hot topic for gamers around the world. The upcoming entry in the storied franchise was confirmed in February 2022 and aims to “set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment” according to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnik.

Comments like that don’t come without expectation, and big expectations mean even bigger development times. Rockstar already produces gigantic games as is, so what does that mean for excited GTA 6 fans?

GTA 6 Release Date News – July 2023

Image via Rockstar Games

There is currently no release or window for GTA 6 as of July 2023. Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts have speculated that Zelnik’s comments from a yearly investor’s meeting – where he suggested that the 2025 Fiscal Year would be a new “point of growth” for the company – could be an indication of what to expect, but that has yet to be substantiated by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

Footage of the game leaked online back in 2022, but a public statement from Rockstar reassured fans it would have no long-term effect on the development of their future projects, and that they would be pushing forward as usual.

GTA 5 set the standard for Sandbox games in the modern era so it’s no surprise that its successor would be locked behind closed doors until it’s truly ready to take on the mantle and provide players with that frantic, thrilling gameplay that the series made a name on. There aren’t many confirmed details about the gameplay yet, but each new public mention carries more tantalizing morsels to keep us interested.

For now, all we can do is remain excited about another sandbox romp in a grand reimagining of one real-life city or another. No matter when it arrives, there’s no doubt it will be packed to the gills with content for players to dive headfirst into.