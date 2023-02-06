Does Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer or co-op? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy gives you the opportunity to dive into this massive world and explore it as a student at the famous Hogwarts school. Your character will need to attend close and partake in multiple lessons to hone their talents. Many might be asking if there’s a chance for a multiplayer session and to start playing with friends in co-op. Here’s what you need to know about if Hogwarts Legacy has multiplayer or co-op.

Can you play Hogwarts Legacy with a friend in multiplayer or co-op?

We can confirm that Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player game, and you will not be able to play this alongside your friends. There will be no multiplayer, and there are no plans for co-op. As a single-player experience, you can freely explore Hogwarts and the many locations surrounding the castle while progressing through the main story. Many of these features will not be available to everyone, and they might require a good amount of working through the main story before they appear. However, regardless of how far in the game you get, multiplayer and co-op are not on the table.

If you’re looking the play with your friends, unfortunately, this won’t be available. However, you can share your experiences and adventures in Hogwarts Legacy via videos or pictures on your preferred social media channel. It’s not quite the same as running through the game with your friends, but Hogwarts Legacy is a relatively big open-world adventure, and adding in a multiplayer element could easily break this game, preventing you from enjoying it.

Because of how big a game Hogwarts Legacy is, we encourage all players to work through the main story of the game whenever possible to unlock more content. As you progress through the story, more areas and stories unlock, allowing you to meet many characters who are also attending the school and helping them out.