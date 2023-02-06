Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG adventure where your character attends Hogwarts as a fifth-year. You’re going to meet multiple unique characters throughout your time playing this game, and they’re going to aid you along the way. You can directly influence your relationship with them by positively or negatively impacting them during quests. Because you can build these relationships with characters, does Hogwarts Legacy have romance and romantic partners?

Can you romance characters and NPCs in Hogwarts Legacy?

We can confirm that no romance or love can appear between your main character and the other characters in Hogwarts Legacy. Your main character is roughly between 15 and 16 years. Although it is an RPG game, no romance avenues are available between the characters.

It is important to note that you can affect your relationship with certain characters you encounter by playing the game, such as completing side quests and how you react to completing them with other characters. There is typically a choice for you to have a negative or positive reaction when completing a quest, and it may have a character being thankful for your assistance or being cruel. The choice is up to you for how this plays out, and it might be important later as you progress through the story regarding those characters.

There is no meter sharing how your relationship is with these characters. When a character walks away from you after completing a quest, you can typically tell if there’s a positive or negative reaction. Regardless of these reactions, again, we can confirm no romantic choices are awaiting your character while they’re busy studying at Hogwarts, so you don’t need to worry about this while playing.