Does Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim have multiple endings?

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is Behaviour Interactive’s answer to the sheer level of thirst that Dead by Daylight players seem to have for the game’s Killers. In it, you can date four iconic Killers and go on a journey of discovery and understanding in realms you never thought possible with such brutal characters. This guide explains if Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim has multiple endings, so you know how much replayability there is.

Are there multiple endings in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim?

Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that there are multiple endings in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. The developer hasn’t explained how you reach each ending or how many there are. However, Behaviour Interactive did make it clear that there are more than just endings related to winning the love of each of the four Killers. It’s possible to establish a platonic friendship with these characters, become more than friends, or cause them to despise you. There are likely secret endings you can unlock across multiple playthroughs too, but you’ll need to discover them for yourself.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim takes four of the most iconic Killers from Dead by Daylight and puts you on a beautiful island resort with them. While you’ll be used to running away from their murderous advances, you won’t be used to their flirtatious nature. Through conversations, minigames, and more, you’ll develop relationships with each Killer and learn to love or hate them based on the decisions you make. With multiple endings to see, the game will last much longer than its standard runtime if you want to pursue a long-lasting relationship with every Killer roaming the island.