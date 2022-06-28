Does Live A Live demo progress carry over to the full game? Answered

Nintendo surprised many at its June Partner Direct with the announcement that a demo of Live A Live, the upcoming HD-2D remake of the 1994 Super Famicom JRPG, is now available on the eShop. The free demo features the beginning of three of the game’s chapters — namely, the Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, and Distant Future chapters.

This is a great opportunity for players to sink their teeth into Live A Live and see how it plays in advance of its July 22 release date. However, many fans are wondering if it’s worth putting the time into the demo if their progress is unlikely to be carried over to the full game once it releases. Read on to find out if that’s worth worrying about.

Can you carry over Live A Live demo progress to the full game?

There are few things quite as frustrating as putting hours into grinding in an RPG, only for all that progress to be rendered moot. Thankfully, Nintendo has been explicit that that won’t be the case for anyone who wants to pick up the Live A Live demo. According to the Live A Live segment in the June 28 Nintendo Direct, “save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased.”

Related: The Live A Live remake has been in development for three years

What this means is simple — demo owners can play through as much or as little of the demo as they like, secure in the knowledge that they will be able to transfer their data to the full game should they decide to pick it up. Presumably, this will cover story progression, character levels, inventory, and the like, so if an enemy ends up dropping a powerful item as you’re trucking through the first stages of the Twilight of Edo Japan chapter, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to utilize it once the game lands.