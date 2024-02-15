Does PlateUp! Have Crossplay?

Recommended Videos

Now that PlateUp! is available on the console, players have a ton of options when it comes to which version of the game to play. However, if you want to take advantage of multiplayer, cross-platform play is a big consideration.

PlateUp is now available on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS5, as well as PC, so it’s highly possible you and your friends may not be playing on the same platform. If you want to play online multiplayer, you need to know if PlateUp offers crossplay on different consoles.

Related: PlateUp Beginner’s Guide – Tips and Tricks

Does PlateUp Have Cross-Platform Play?

Image via Yogscast

The short answer is no, PlateUp! does not offer crossplay as of now. Players can access online multiplayer mode or play in-person co-op, but you won’t be able to play online with friends on different consoles.

Because PlateUp doesn’t have its own online servers, the game’s online multiplayer mode connects online via the console you’re playing on, which means if you’re playing PlateUp! on Nintendo Switch, you’ll only be able to connect with other Nintendo Switch players.

That said, if you’re playing via Xbox Game Pass on an Xbox console and your friend is playing the PC version through Game Pass, you will be able to connect due to the fact that multiplayer mode is hosted through Xbox’s servers. While you can’t play PlateUp! online with your friend on Switch, while playing on Xbox, you could be playing with some PC gamers. Beyond that, however, you won’t be able to access online co-op with anyone who isn’t using the same console as you.

Will PlateUp Ever Support Cross-Platform Play?

Image via Yogscast

Crossplay was not a main focus for the console development of PlateUp, but it is something we may see in the future.

The last we heard from PlateUp! developer via a Reddit comment, they confirmed that they would like to explore the possibility of crossplay in the future but were focused on developing the console version of the game before launch. They cited the differences between the PC version and the various consoles as a reason for not emphasizing crossplay during the development of the console versions of PlateUp.

Yogscast has yet to give any updates or a date for when we might expect crossplay to make its way to PlateUp!, so for now, it looks like we’ll have to stick to online multiplayer with friends on the same console or have our pals over for a little couch co-op.