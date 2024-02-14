Will PlateUp! Be On Xbox Gamepass?

Recommended Videos

Beloved kitchen management game PlateUp! is making its way to consoles on February 15, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X/S. Xbox Game Pass subscribers naturally want to know if that means the game will be available via GamePass.

PlateUp will be available as a digital or physical purchase for most platforms, but things are a little different where Xbox and Xbox Game Pass are concerned. The game will be available for Xbox players, but certain elements aren’t quite the same as with Playstation and Nintendo Switch. To help clear up the confusion, let’s look at what we know about the Xbox release of PlateUp.

Will PlateUp! Be On Xbox Game Pass?

Game Pass users rejoice because PlateUp will be available as part of the Xbox GamePass subscription upon release on February 15, 2024. According to the developers, the game is set to release at around midnight in the UK and to a universal release time for Xbox, meaning the exact time in your timezone may vary.

Users who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass should be able to download and play the game on their Xbox console or PC as part of their subscription once the game is available. If you want to play using the online co-op feature, you will need to have Xbox GamePass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Core.

Can You Buy a Physical Copy PlateUp! for Xbox?

While Xbox gamers will certainly be able to enjoy PlateUp on their console, the ability to purchase the game outright remains unclear. There are physical preorder copies for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, but that is not the case for Xbox.

As of now, the Xbox storefront also says “not available separately” for the digital version of PlateUp rather than a preorder option. This can sometimes be an error that occurs with new games, but it may also mean the game will only be available via GamePass.

While it isn’t 100% clear if players who don’t have GamePass will be able to buy PlateUp! on Xbox or not, the game will be available on the console through GamePass, at the very least. Hopefully, the confusion will be cleared up once the game is officially out, and we’ll know for sure if you can buy it or if you can only access PlateUp on Xbox via GamePass.