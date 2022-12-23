Does Sea of Thieves have an official Discord server? Sea of Thieves Discord link

Sea of Thieves is a swashbuckling MMO adventure on the high seas, and we all know that MMO games are always better when playing with others. You might be looking for a new crew, fellow captains to chat with, or simply want to tell tall tales. While it’s possible to do all that in the game, sometimes you just can’t be there all the time. That’s why services and communities such as Discord are a great way to keep in touch with your favorite games. Nowadays, most games have dedicated Discord servers, so if you’re looking to join the Sea of Thieves official Discord, we have the links for you.

What is the official Sea of Thieves Discord server?

As expected, Sea of Thieves has an official Discord server set up for their players. However, a common mistake is using the wrong link which leads to a now-defunct Discord server for the game: discord.gg/seaofthievesgame

That address is incorrect because the game’s community has migrated to a new official Discord server. The correct link for the official Sea of Thieves Discord server is: discord.gg/seaofthieves

What are the Sea of Thieves Affiliate Alliance Discord servers?

Besides the official Sea of Thieves Discord server, the game’s devs have created an official network of different Discord communities that cater to the specific needs of their player base. These servers are part of the Affiliate Alliance, and are run by their own communities, and not directly by the game’s devs. However, they are still supported by them through Fan Packs and similar promotions, so it’s a good idea to pay a visit to their ports as well.

You can find the various Affiliate Alliances and guidelines on how to set up your own by visiting the Sea of Thieves Affiliate Alliance page.