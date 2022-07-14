Does skate have microtransactions?

The fourth entry in the skateboarding franchise known simply as skate will be free-to-play. The game was being named skate 4 by the fandom before the developers revealed the game will just be called skate. The developers at Full Circle hope that the free-to-play model will encourage more players to try out the next skate game, but the title will still need to be monetized somehow. Does that mean skate 4 will have microtransactions, and what kind of microtransactions can fans expect?

Will skate have microtransactions?

The team at Full Circle team confirmed on The Board Room video that skate will have microtransaction. If the game is going to the free-to-play route then it has to be profitable somehow. Microtransaction is often looked down on by fans as companies can sell things that will make players better at the game. skate’s publisher EA is also known for its shady microtransaction practices, and fans are worried that the typical EA formula will make its way onto fans’ favorite skateboarding game.

What type of microtransactions can fans expect?

According to the developers, the only planned microtransactions are for cosmetics and convenience. The team claims the game won’t be pay-to-win or will have loot boxes.

The story is developing…