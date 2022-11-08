Does Sonic Frontiers have Chao Garden? Answered

Sonic Frontiers is an exciting new step for the fastest hedgehog and his friends to go in. It changes up quite a bit from the recent boost model games that have been coming out over the last decade, but if you go back to the Adventure games, people are constantly for a return of the Chao Garden. This side mode let you raise and train the adorable creatures, but it hasn’t been seen for a long time. Does the Chao Garden return in Sonic Frontiers?

Does Sonic Frontiers have a Chao Garden?

Unfortunately, the highly requested and adored Chao Garden does not appear in Sonic Frontiers. While people have been asking for the side mode to return ever since Sonic Adventure 2, Sega have been firmly planted on not bringing it back.

While Sonic Frontiers places a big focus on saving the new Koco creatures, who are made of stone, there isn’t even an area to take care of those creatures. It appears that Sega either have no interest in bringing back the mode or are unsure of how to do it for the current landscape of Sonic games.

The Chao Garden in the Sonic Adventure games was a place you would go to outside of the usual high speed action levels in the game. Wjile playing the normal levels, you would gather small animals that you could give to your Chao to slightly transform them and raise their stats. You could then take your Chao into an arena where they could race or fight other Chao. In the sequel, there was also a school area to teach your Chao new tricks that they could use in the garden area.

As stated above, it appears that Sega either don’t know how to implement the Chao Garden today or they have no interest in doing so. Hopefully that changes for one of Sonic’s future releases.