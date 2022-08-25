Does Splatoon 3 demo progress carry over to the full game? Answered

With Splatoon 3’s release incoming, Nintendo are letting players get an early look at the game with the Splatfest World Premiere. The first choices for the game this time around include your number one choice for a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players will be able to participate in the Splatfest after choosing their team during this early access to the game, but what about when it is over? Will progress from this demo carry over into the full release of Splatoon 3?

Related: How to customize your Splashtag in Splatoon 3

Does progress from the Splatfest World Premiere carry over to Splatoon 3?

While we have not seen Nintendo confirm or deny it, it appears that no, the progress you make during the Splatfest World Premiere will not stick and carry over into Splatoon 3. If you jump into the game, you will see that there are a lot of features not active yet for players. Something as simple as your account name isn’t currently available in the game and the progress transfer from Splatoon 2 is not here either. This appears to be a simple, early look before the game actually releases in a couple of weeks.

Usually for their early access demos and betas, Nintendo are pretty good at letting players keep whatever save progress they make. That being said, Splatoon 2 had the same situation as Splatoon 3 where your progress did not carry over from early access.

It may be disappointing to some people that they can not begin their permanent progression, but given that this Splatfest World Premiere is introducing the Tricolor Turf War mode, it may be a case that Nintendo are trying to make sure the game works as well as possible come the full release. We still recommend hopping in and trying out the game, just maybe don’t burn yourself out on it before the release.