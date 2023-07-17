Does Starfield Premium Upgrade Edition Work With Xbox Game Pass?

The launch of Starfield is fast approaching, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers are wondering if the Starfield Premium Upgrade Edition will be available to them or if it will be restricted to people who have purchased the game outright. Starfield is the title that could redeem Xbox’s year, and many people have high hopes for the game, so there is interest in purchasing a premium version with more content at launch.

Starfield Premium Upgrade Edition offers a few different benefits, the most important of which is up to five days of early access, though the exact time will vary from region to region. On top of the early access, Premium Upgrade Edition players will also receive the Shattered Space Story Expansion upon release, the Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack, and the Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack.

Can Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Use Starfield Premium Upgrade Edition?

Image via Bethesda

As Bethesda is now connected to Xbox Game Studios, Starfield will be coming to Game Pass on console and PC on day one, easily making it the biggest addition to the service in 2023. Many people are hyped to play Starfield on Xbox Game Pass, but there is a question about whether the Premium Upgrade Edition will work with their version of the game.

Game Pass fans shouldn’t be concerned, as Starfield Premium Upgrade Edition is compatible with the Game Pass versions of the game. This has been confirmed in a post on the official Bethesda website, with fans on the official Starfield Reddit page receiving confirmation from Microsoft’s official support team.

One thing to remember is that the Premium Upgrade Edition requires access to the game to work. If your Game Pass subscription ends, you will no longer have access to the content in the Premium Upgrade Edition, as it doesn’t provide any additional access to Starfield. If you buy Starfield or resubscribe to Game Pass, you’ll regain access to the content in the Premium Upgrade Edition.

Starfield is set to launch in September, and the likelihood of a last-minute delay is growing smaller by the day. This means that fans can prep for early access to the game without fearing Bethesda pulling the rug out from under them. That extra couple of days will be worth a lot to people busy with work and life stuff, so the Premium Upgrade Edition will have a lot of value to them, and they won’t lose out if they plan on playing Starfield through Game Pass.