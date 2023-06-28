Does Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life have multiplayer co-op?

With Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll be building up your farm from scratch and constructing a steady stream of income you can make on your ranch. It takes a lot of hard work that a second pair of hands could make easier, especially if there’s a multiplayer co-op feature.

Normally in farming games like this, the chance to bring a partner with you to the farm is helpful. But not every game has these features built into it. Here’s what you need to know about if Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has multiplayer co-op.

Can You Play Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life in Multiplayer?

Image via Marvelous Inc.

We can confirm that Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life does not have a multiplayer feature. It is a single-player game where you will be going through your time on your farm, handling everything by yourself, making sure everything is handled. It’s a lot of work and requires a good amount of consistency on your part, but it’s well worth it for the payouts.

Because A Wonderful Life is on Steam, there’s a chance someone might be able to create a mod for the game where several players can jump into the game. However, this is highly unlikely and is not something you should wait for if you expect to find this feature added in later.

It’s also unlikely the Story of Seasons team will add this feature to the game. The current creation of A Wonderful Life is a remake of the Harvest Moon game that was released in 2003 and came out on the Nintendo Gamecube.

Although we doubt that this cozy game will have a multiplayer feature added in the future, we do encourage you to take a look around for other cozy games with multiplayer features. Stardew is one of the larger ones, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has multiplayer, Spiritfarer, and Minecraft, to name a handful of titles.