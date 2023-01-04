Does Stranded Deep have splitscreen multiplayer? Answered

Playing games with a friend is usually the best way to enjoy survival games. You know that keeping your character alive is going to be challenging, so having someone with you there to guide you through it all can be very beneficial and helpful. Stranded Deep is one of these games, being a good place to build up your teamwork. However, what if you only have one console? Does Stranded Deep have local splitscreen multiplayer?

Can you play Stranded Deep in splitscreen co-op?

Unfortunately, there is no splitscreen option for cooperative multiplayer in Stranded Deep on PlayStation and Xbox as of this writing. If you are looking to play the game with a friend, they will need to have a copy of the game on a second console. That being said, if you have the game on PC, that version does have the functionality, oddly enough.

To begin splitscreen in Stranded Deep on PC, connect a controller and go to the Controllers section in the Input portion of Settings. Click on None under the input Gamepad 1 entry, and it should notice the controller you have connected. Player 1 will have to use a keyboard and mouse. Now, go to start a game and click on Single Player to the right of Mode to have it turn to Cooperative and insert a second character.

As stated above, PlayStation and Xbox players will be unable to do splitscreen co-op in Stranded Deep, at least as of this writing. We imagine with the PC version having the feature that some kind of update would be pushed out in the future that will give the consoles a chance to play like that, but there has been no announcement of it to this point.