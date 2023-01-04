How to fill a Coconut Flask in Stranded Deep

To survive in Stranded Deep, you need to manage your water efficiently. The Coconut Flask item will be your best friend for this kind of work. The only problem is that using it and other features in the game can be a little confusing and hard to get your head around. Here is how to make a Coconut Flask and then fill it in Stranded Deep.

How to fill a Coconut Flask with water in Stranded Deep

Craft a Coconut Flask

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make a Coconut Flask, you first need a Raw Coconut and a Lashing. Climb Palm Trees to find the Coconut and make Lashing from four Fibrous Leaves. When you have those two in your inventory, open your crafting menu and go to Consumables to create a Coconut Flask.

Make a Water Still

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the Coconut Flask, you need to make a Water Still. Before you can make one, you have to have Craftsmanship level 2, so craft other things until you level up. For this, you need your Flask, a Palm Frond, one Lashing, one Cloth, and three Rocks. It is found in the Construction portion of the crafting table.

When you have crafted and placed the Water Still, you can have it create water over time by putting up to four Palm Fronds in the bottom part of it. It will automatically build up water when it rains if you don’t have any.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With everything in place, you will need to create a second Coconut Flask because your first one is used in the construction of the Water Still. When you have it in your hand, go to the Water Still, and you can fill it up if it is empty and there is water in the structure. It will take one-quarter of the max water in the Still.