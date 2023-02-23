Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a Battle Pass? Answered

We were finally given a glimpse at some gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during Sony’s State of Play in February 2023. This was the first official look at the four player co-op title, and many new details were revealed. This article outlines if the game has a Battle Pass and what to expect from it.

Related: What is the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

Is there a Battle Pass in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a Battle Pass. The first gameplay video for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League contained a lot more than just a look at how each character plays. Many of the development team were involved, discussing elements of the game, such as what players do once the story is finished and how Rocksteady plans to continue to support the title for years. One of these details is that the game will have a Battle Pass for players to work through.

The price and contents of the Battle Pass haven’t been revealed at the time of writing, but the development team did confirm that players will have to buy the Battle Pass and that it only unlocks cosmetic items. This is of note because the gear system in the game will allow you to wear whatever gear sets you want on your character while using the look of a different set if you prefer it. If it’s similar to other Battle Passes, then the cosmetics will be limited to a single season or specific period of time before the next Battle Pass takes over. It sounds very much like rocksteady wants to craft an ongoing revenue stream with this title, and a Battle Pass for well-known DC characters may be the best way to do it.

Related: How do battle passes work in Overwatch 2?

Also included in this gameplay video was the mention of new characters coming to the game. This may be similar to how Marvel’s Avengers got new expansions with new heroes from time to time. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will need to be a lot more engaging than that, though, if Rocksteady wants to keep it running with active players for years to come. The new characters will almost certainly be other DC villains, and the Battle Pass could extend to provide new costumes for them, depending on how they are released.