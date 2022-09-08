Temtem has finally come out of early access and is fully available on all platforms. The heavily Pokémon-inspired game will have you running all over the world catching Temtems, battling them against other tamers, and seeing other players fill up the world and run around. You can interact with other players by adding them as friends and talk with them in global chat at any time. That being said, what if your friends are on other platforms? What about if you want to play the game on a different console or another platform? Does Temtem have crossplay and cross-progression?

Can you play Temtem cross-platform and does it have cross-progression?

Yes, Temtem has both crossplay and cross-progression functionality in it. The crossplay is automatically turned on and can not be turned off in-game. After you get your first Temtem, you will notice other players running around the world and can communicate with them in chat. If you want to, you can even add them to your friend list and do things like play cooperatively with them, battle, and trade Temtems with them.

Cross-progression is also in play here and allows you to take everything you do in your game onto any of the other platforms. It will need to be set up, but all of that can be done in the Settings menu. After it is hooked up, carrying over your progress to your Switch from your PlayStation is instantaneous and automatic.

With Pokémon games only being available on Nintendo platforms, Temtem is the only game that really offers an experience similar to that. The fact that you can play with your friends no matter what platform they are on and move your progress between them as well are great user-friendly features that we love.