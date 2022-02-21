Does the Capcom Fighting Collection feature rollback netcode?

Rollback netcode is a feature many fighting game fans long for as it provides improved connectivity among all online players. However, the Street Fighter publisher has a mixed history with rollback, so is it included in the Capcom Fighting Collection? Here’s your answer.

During the Capcom Fighting Collection’s reveal trailer, it was revealed that all 10 games in the compilation will support rollback netcode, in addition to other features. But that’s not all. With all of the games, there will be ranked, casual, and lobby matches that support up to nine players. Now, you can replicate that arcade experience online with all of your friends and rivals around the world.

If Capcom continues with its rollback netcode integration, we could certainly see this feature in Street Fighter 6. Similar to Arc System Works with the Guilty Gear franchise, Capcom’s classic game ports could be a great way to test rollback netcode for the next installment of the Street Fighter series.

Other features that the Capcom Fighting Collection includes is a training mode for each game (excluding Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo), mid-game saves, EX settings, and a large museum mode with over 500 pieces of art and over 400 songs.

The Capcom Fighting Collection releases on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch on June 24.