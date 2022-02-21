Which games are in the Capcom Fighting Collection?

Capcom fighting fans are likely excited for the future of Ryu in Street Fighter 6, but as they wait for more news, we now have the Capcom Fighting Collection to look forward to. It will have 10 cult classic fighting games from the company’s prolific past in the genre, ready to be played online.

Capcom has announced that the 10 games in the Capcom Fighting Collection, include:

Darkstalkers

Night Warriors

Vampire Savior

Vampire Hunter 2

Vampire Savior 2

Red Earth

Cyberbots

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

Super Gem Fighter Minimix

This collection also marks the first release of Red Earth on home consoles, which has previously been arcade exclusive. Those who play fighting games online might be happy to know that the Capcom Fighting Collection will include rollback netcode, which is featured in SNK’s The King of Fighters XV. What’s better is that online will be supported will all include titles, unlike the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

The Capcom Fighting Collection is scheduled to release for the PS4, Xbox One, PC (via Steam), and the Nintendo Switch on June 24. Currently, Capcom hasn’t announced if there’s crossplay within this collection yet.

Street Fighter 6, meanwhile, was announced at the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 finale with a teaser trailer, and more news will be announced this summer.