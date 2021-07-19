Is Warframe cross platform/crossplay?

Warframe, the free-to-play game released in 2013, has gone from strength to strength. Digital Extremes initially launched the game on PC before bringing it to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and then finally to the Nintendo Switch in November of 2018. With Tenno playing across four different platforms, you might be wondering if the game supports Crossplay.

Unfortunately, Warframe does not support a Crossplay feature at this time, but the good news is that Warframe’s developers have confirmed that they are bringing the feature to the game later this year. The announcement was made at Tennocon 2021.

This will finally allow players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo to all play together. The company will also be introduced cross-save, hopefully at the same time, so players can jump from platform to platform if they wish.

One of the biggest roadblocks to cross platform play in Warframe up to this point had been the difference in release schedule between the platforms. PC would normally get updates first, and they would arrive a few weeks later on consoles. This will no longer be an issue, as all platforms will be getting updates at the same time. With this roadblock out of the way, Digital Extremes can now work on implementing the crossplay function so players can embrace the wider community.

The crossplay feature does not have a fixed release date at this point, but Digital Extremes have confirmed it will be arriving in Warframe sometime in 2021.