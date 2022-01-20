Does YuGiOh Master Duel have cross platform progression?

One of the biggest draws for any trading card game is amassing a collection of your favorite cards. But once you collect them, you don’t really want to lose them all and start over from square one. And YuGiOh is no exception to this. So with Konami’s recent edition of the competitive card game releasing across almost every major game platform (with cross-play, no less), it begs the question: can you bring your progress (and your cards) over from one platform to another?

Luckily, YuGiOh Master Duel does in fact have cross platform progression, but you will need to take a couple of steps before you can take advantage of the feature for yourself. First you’ll need to link your YuGiOh Master Duel account to your Konami ID. If you don’t already have a Konami ID, you’ll also be able to create one during the process. Once you’ve done this, you can use the same Konami ID on other platforms to transfer your save data between them. Just make sure you have an internet connection whenever you change platforms so your progress can be transferred successfully. Once you connect your account, you’ll also only be able to have the game open on one device at a time.

