How to link Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel account with Konami ID

Now that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is out worldwide, users can play the traditional TCG game in a whole new way. Konami has released Master Duel for virtually all video game platforms, and the title is cross-platform. Additionally, users can carry progress made in Master Duel over from console to console. But in order to do this, you must first link a Master Duel account with a Konami ID. Here’s what you need to know.

To link a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel account with a Konami ID, you must first go through the initial setup for a profile. This includes tutorials, setting a profile name, and downloading any additional updates to the title before entering the Main Menu for the first time.

From here, go to the Main Menu, and select the Submenu. Then, scroll down to the ‘Customer Support’ section and select ‘Data Transfer.’

Here, users can receive a link and QR code to link the Master Duel account with a Konami ID profile. Pick one to begin the process. Regardless of which method is chosen, the link or QR code will re-direct users to the Konami ID account site. Sign in to the website, and the process will be taken care of from there.

Once that is completed, users will then be able to link other platforms with that ID. To do this, select the Submenu, which can be accessed by hitting Menu/Start/+, at the start menu when booting up Master Duel for the first time. Then, go through the process of signing into the Konami ID, in order to link the ID with the platform.