Roblox Dragon Adventure Codes (July 2022)
All codes for Dragon Adventure in Roblox.
Roblox Dragon Adventure is a popular game that lets you raise a dragon in a fantastical world. Once you’ve nurtured it, you need to train it to become a dominant beast in its environment while you build up a base and defeat other players. This is no easy feat though, requiring skill and time. That’s why we’ve put together this list of codes for free rewards and boosts that will help you grow your dragon army and base much faster.
Related: Best Scary Roblox Games 2022
Working Roblox Dragon Adventure codes
This list contains every code we know to be working in Roblox Dragon Adventure. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes in-game.
- AESUBREALM – Get a Sub Realm Preset Potion
- FLUFFY – Get a FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- GALIFRAN – Get a Galifran Preset Potion
- JUSTYBLOX – Get a JustyBlox Preset Potion
- SHAMEWING – Get a Shamewing Preset Potion
Expired Roblox Dragon Adventure codes
This list contains every code we know has expired in Roblox Dragon Adventure. Don’t try to redeem any of these codes because the rewards are now unavailable.
- MIX – Get a free Material Shuffle Potion
- SPOOKY – Get 20 Candy Corn
- STRIPES – Material Shuffle potion
- HAPPYNEWYEAR – Get a Color Shuffle Potion
- FROSTY – Get free snow resources
- HARVEST – Get free pumpkins
- SHUFFLE – Get a free Material Shuffle Potion
- SPARKLE – Get some free Ice Crystals
- HEALING – Get 50 Crystal Treats
- SPECIAL – Get 1 Color Shuffle Potion
- Shiny – Get 50 Golden Apples
- TASTY – Get 50 pumpkins
- SolarSolstice – Get 5,000 Coins
- SunnyDay – Get 1 Lava Preset Potion
- SunGod – Get 1 Golden Bear Plushie
- Milomissions – Get 20 Bananas
- Questmaster – Get 2,500 Coins
- NewL0bby – Get 2,500 Coins
- 20k2020 – Get 2,500 Coins
- Bunny – Get 50 Bunnies
- HappyEaster – Get 1 Easter Preset Potion
- Egghunt – Get 100 Chocolate Eggs
- b0nd – Get 1 color Shuffle Potion
- Toxic – Get 1,000 Coins
- Wasp – Get 10 Toxic Waste
- Wastel4nd – Get 1 Radioactive Preset Potion
- toxicworld – Get 1,000 Coins
- happybdayery – Get a random reward
- Val2020 – Get 500 Coins
- DAValentines – Get 1 Heart Preset Potion
- HappyValentines – Get 75 Heart Treats
- HORROR – Get 25 Ghost Essence
- GHOULISH – Get 50 Ghoul Wood
How to redeem Roblox Dragon Adventure codes
To redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Adventure, launch the game and click on the menu button. Now click on the Gift Codes button and you’ll see a new window where you can type the above codes in. Redeem them one at a time and the rewards will be automatically applied to your account.