Roblox Dragon Adventure Codes (July 2022)

Roblox Dragon Adventure is a popular game that lets you raise a dragon in a fantastical world. Once you’ve nurtured it, you need to train it to become a dominant beast in its environment while you build up a base and defeat other players. This is no easy feat though, requiring skill and time. That’s why we’ve put together this list of codes for free rewards and boosts that will help you grow your dragon army and base much faster.

Working Roblox Dragon Adventure codes

This list contains every code we know to be working in Roblox Dragon Adventure. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes in-game.

AESUBREALM – Get a Sub Realm Preset Potion

– Get a Sub Realm Preset Potion FLUFFY – Get a FluffyTSG Preset Potion

Get a FluffyTSG Preset Potion GALIFRAN – Get a Galifran Preset Potion

– Get a Galifran Preset Potion JUSTYBLOX – Get a JustyBlox Preset Potion

– Get a JustyBlox Preset Potion SHAMEWING – Get a Shamewing Preset Potion

Expired Roblox Dragon Adventure codes

This list contains every code we know has expired in Roblox Dragon Adventure. Don’t try to redeem any of these codes because the rewards are now unavailable.

MIX – Get a free Material Shuffle Potion

– Get a free Material Shuffle Potion SPOOKY – Get 20 Candy Corn

– Get 20 Candy Corn STRIPES – Material Shuffle potion

Material Shuffle potion HAPPYNEWYEAR – Get a Color Shuffle Potion

– Get a Color Shuffle Potion FROSTY – Get free snow resources

– Get free snow resources HARVEST – Get free pumpkins

– Get free pumpkins SHUFFLE – Get a free Material Shuffle Potion

– Get a free Material Shuffle Potion SPARKLE – Get some free Ice Crystals

– Get some free Ice Crystals HEALING – Get 50 Crystal Treats

– Get 50 Crystal Treats SPECIAL – Get 1 Color Shuffle Potion

– Get 1 Color Shuffle Potion Shiny – Get 50 Golden Apples

– Get 50 Golden Apples TASTY – Get 50 pumpkins

– Get 50 pumpkins SolarSolstice – Get 5,000 Coins

– Get 5,000 Coins SunnyDay – Get 1 Lava Preset Potion

– Get 1 Lava Preset Potion SunGod – Get 1 Golden Bear Plushie

– Get 1 Golden Bear Plushie Milomissions – Get 20 Bananas

– Get 20 Bananas Questmaster – Get 2,500 Coins

– Get 2,500 Coins NewL0bby – Get 2,500 Coins

– Get 2,500 Coins 20k2020 – Get 2,500 Coins

– Get 2,500 Coins Bunny – Get 50 Bunnies

– Get 50 Bunnies HappyEaster – Get 1 Easter Preset Potion

– Get 1 Easter Preset Potion Egghunt – Get 100 Chocolate Eggs

– Get 100 Chocolate Eggs b0nd – Get 1 color Shuffle Potion

– Get 1 color Shuffle Potion Toxic – Get 1,000 Coins

– Get 1,000 Coins Wasp – Get 10 Toxic Waste

– Get 10 Toxic Waste Wastel4nd – Get 1 Radioactive Preset Potion

– Get 1 Radioactive Preset Potion toxicworld – Get 1,000 Coins

– Get 1,000 Coins happybdayery – Get a random reward

– Get a random reward Val2020 – Get 500 Coins

– Get 500 Coins DAValentines – Get 1 Heart Preset Potion

– Get 1 Heart Preset Potion HappyValentines – Get 75 Heart Treats

– Get 75 Heart Treats HORROR – Get 25 Ghost Essence

– Get 25 Ghost Essence GHOULISH – Get 50 Ghoul Wood

How to redeem Roblox Dragon Adventure codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Adventure, launch the game and click on the menu button. Now click on the Gift Codes button and you’ll see a new window where you can type the above codes in. Redeem them one at a time and the rewards will be automatically applied to your account.