Dreams in the Gaps – how to get the fragment of Reins of Revival from the Secret Room in Genshin Impact

The Dreams in the Gaps quest is where players will be able to get the final Fragment for the From Dusk to Dawn in Kyakukakoku question. This is definitely the most basic of the Fragments to get.

Players will need to make their way to the south side of The Narrows in Enkanomiya where they will find a small flooded area. Take out the enemies, then ensure the nearby Everynight mechanism is set to night.

Interact with the nearby switch that will be marked by a waypoint and head inside, making sure to bring the Seelie with you. Follow the Seelie down the path, and just keep prodding it along whenever it stops moving. The Seelie will move up a level through a hole in the ceiling, so follow it up.

When you come to another mechanism, activate it to change the time of day, then take the new routes that will open up, and grab the chest that will contain the parchment. Hit the next mechanism with your weapon to open a gate and grab the second chest, then follow the Seelie outside.

And that’s it, you can now return to Enjou and bring all the pieces of the Fragments with you.