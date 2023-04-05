Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Character Sheets & How To Get Them

Dungeons & Dragons fans have been enjoying a new adventure in theaters with the release of Honor Among Thieves. The fast-paced D&D movie has captured the hearts of longtime players while offering a segue into the tabletop for new players.

The D&D movie doesn’t just showcase checks in real-time, or the strategic battle once players roll initiative, however. A colorful cast of characters brings heart, comedy, and emotional connection to the journey.

For those who have fallen in love with Edgin, Holda, Simon, and Doric, there is good news — players can now obtain their character sheets on DnDBeyond along with several other exciting new goodies. It is the perfect opportunity to create new stories for the cast, or even take on villains like Sofina with a fresh party of characters.

Where to get D&D Honor Among Thieves Character Sheets

Image From DnDBeyond

Players can find the Honor Among character sheets on DnDBeyond.

The stat blocks include Doric, Edgin Darvis, Forge Fitzwilliam, Holga Kilgore, Simon Aumar, Sofina, and Zenk Yendar. They can be downloaded for free by anyone who has a DnDBeyond account.

The sheets offer descriptions with interesting new facts about each of the characters, as well as their actions, items, and skill sets. D&D fans can even use this information when watching the movie, as it gives insight into the checks the characters go through when attempting actions during major plot points.

In addition to the stat sheets, players can also access a set of dice themed after the chunky, Underdark-dwelling dragon Themberchaud, and use movie items like the Horn of Beckoning Death and Helm of Disjunction.

These Dungeons & Dragons sheets and items are a particularly exciting addition to the wide spread of resources found on DnDBeyond, especially for those who weren’t ready for Edgin’s story to be over. Now, fans can take the party through other classic adventures like Descent into Avernus, Strixhaven, or even Spelljammer.

With plenty of adventures to pick from, Dungeons & Dragons fans will be able to build their own adventures with the loveable crew of unconventional thieves.